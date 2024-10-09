Oil products spilled in the Black Sea near the Krasnodar region of Russia over an area of 700 square meters

The Tuapse district of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation has introduced a high alert regime due to the spill of oil products in the Black Sea. This was announced by the head of the district Sergey Boyko in his telegram channel, UNN reports with reference to Astra.

Details

Reportedly, an oil slick was discovered at the Gizel-Dere - Pivdennyi site. The Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources (Rosekologiya) found that it was oil products, but the source could not be identified.

Due to difficult weather conditions, cleanup in the Black Sea is not yet possible. The amount of pollution in the water is much higher than on the shore.

“The situation is serious. We are doing everything possible to eliminate the stain and find those responsible for the incident,” Boyko wrote.