Oil prices surged after an attack on an oil field in Saudi Arabia – Brent exceeded $110

$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
04:16 AM • 2296 views
In Kyiv, dozens of people were injured following the overnight attack; ambulances were damaged, and metro and surface transport services were restricted
03:38 AM • 10266 views
A new Austrian system for protection against FPV drones, which has already undergone testing, could be used in UkrainePhoto
02:38 AM • 13158 views
Swarm attacks by drones targeted Russian regions, including the Moscow region — explosions were heard in Lipetsk and TulaVideo
01:55 AM • 12594 views
Trump denied imposing restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine in front of journalists and said he would not tighten sanctions against RussiaVideo
01:17 AM • 11827 views
Clinton called Trump a "Putin puppet" and suggested that the Kremlin has compromising material on him related to the Epstein caseVideo
12:17 AM • 14522 views
To intercept Ukrainian drones, Russia is now even scrambling its rare MiG-35 fighter jets; there are only six of them
11:17 PM • 15723 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine halted the Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast and forced them to retreat, military analysts say
11:07 PM • 14797 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles – a series of explosions rang out in the capital
10:38 PM • 16485 views
Putin agreed only to talks: the White House is disappointed by the Kremlin's lack of concessions – Axios
October 21, 09:54 PM • 12938 views
Ukrzaliznytsia launches new international trains to Poland: which routes will be introduced
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
96%
758mm
Popular news
Russia supports a trilateral meeting with the United States and Ukraine: Zelenskyy named possible dates for the talksOctober 21, 07:04 PM • 7062 views
Zuckerberg’s company fined a record $25 billion over Facebook data scandalOctober 21, 09:10 PM • 10841 views
The Kremlin warned Germany of new acts of sabotage after an attempt to blow up a Ukrainian aircraft in Leipzig – WSJOctober 21, 09:38 PM • 9252 views
Natalie Portman has become a mother for the third time – the actress has had a child with her new partnerOctober 21, 10:05 PM • 10283 views
Michael Douglas revealed secret affairs and the reason for his conflict with Julia Roberts11:06 PM • 4626 views
Publications
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
Exclusive
October 21, 06:45 PM • 24716 views
From UAH 120,000 to nearly UAH 200,000: where and when Ukrainians will be able to buy the iPhone Duo
Exclusive
October 21, 04:45 PM • 29038 views
EU plans to spend over €200 billion in 2027: where the money will go and how much will be allocated to UkraineOctober 21, 01:45 PM • 35747 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 67063 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 75762 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Donald Tusk
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Japan
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous singer Charli XCX suddenly canceled her concert due to health problems03:05 AM • 2332 views
Tom Cruise will receive one of Hollywood’s most prestigious awards for his contribution to cinema02:06 AM • 2674 views
Musk could become another $110 billion richer thanks to a merger between Tesla and SpaceX – Bloomberg01:06 AM • 3384 views
Kim Kardashian turns 46: how the reality TV star built a billion-dollar business12:05 AM • 4144 views
Michael Douglas revealed secret affairs and the reason for his conflict with Julia Roberts11:06 PM • 5024 views
Actual
Film
Social network
Technology
Pantsir missile system
S-300 missile system

Oil prices surged after an attack on an oil field in Saudi Arabia – Brent exceeded $110

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1570 views

Oil prices rose after a drone attack on the Shaybah oil field, where two people were killed. Brent exceeded $110, while WTI approached $98.

Oil prices surged after an attack on an oil field in Saudi Arabia – Brent exceeded $110

Global oil prices rose after a drone attack on the Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia, which killed 2 people. The incident heightened concerns about new disruptions to energy supplies amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Bloomberg reported this, UNN writes.

Details

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to nearly $98 per barrel, while the price of benchmark Brent exceeded $110 during trading.

A drone attacked the Shaybah oil field, which is owned by the state-run company Saudi Aramco. Despite the deaths of 2 people, production operations at the site were not affected. At the same time, the United States ordered the evacuation of some employees of its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia and their family members.

War in the Middle East drives up oil prices

Since the beginning of the year, Brent has risen by nearly 80% due to disruptions in oil supplies from the Persian Gulf amid the war between the United States and Iran, which has been ongoing for 9 months.

Recently, oil exports from the region began to recover and approached pre-war levels. In particular, Kuwait has already restored supply volumes to the level it had before the conflict began.

However, the situation remains unstable. Iran has intensified attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran-backed Houthis continue to launch strikes against Saudi Arabia.

According to Bloomberg, the risk of further military escalation is preventing oil prices from falling, despite the gradual recovery of exports from the Persian Gulf countries.

Russian Urals crude oil has plunged to a 1.5-month low — the price fell to $80 per barrel22.10.26, 02:38 • 2410 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Evacuation
Bloomberg L.P.
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
United States
Iran