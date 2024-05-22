Oil prices decline for the third consecutive session due to concerns about the level of rates in the United States

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Oil prices decline for the third consecutive session due to concerns about the level of rates in the United States

Oil prices decline for the third consecutive session due to concerns about the level of rates in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

Oil prices fell for the third consecutive session on Wednesday amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could hold high interest rates longer to combat sustained inflation, potentially affecting fuel demand from the world's largest oil consumer.

Oil prices fell for the third consecutive session on Wednesday on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep interest rates high longer due to sustained inflation, potentially affecting fuel use in the world's largest oil consumer. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 60 cents, or 0.7%, to долара 82.28 a barrel at 05: 46 EET, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures fell 64 cents, or 0.8%, to долара 78.02.

On Tuesday, oil prices fell by about 1%.

Fed policymakers said the U.S. central bank should wait a few more months to make sure inflation is indeed back on track for the 2% target before cutting interest rates.

Higher borrowing costs could slow economic growth and put pressure on oil demand.

U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories rose last week, while distillate inventories fell, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) released Tuesday.

Investors are waiting for the minutes of the last Fed meeting and weekly data on US oil reserves from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), which will be published later on Wednesday.

The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be scrutinized for the Fed's assessment of surging inflation in the first quarter and hints on the timing and extent of a potential interest rate cut in 2024.,

- ANZ analysts note in their report.

The euro zone almost promised to cut rates on June 6 amid more positive economic forecasts. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview that aired on Tuesday that she is "really confident" that inflation in the euro area is under control.

