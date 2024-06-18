$41.340.03
Official to stand trial for illegal felling of trees that caused $1.6 million in damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20010 views

An official of the Romny City Council will be tried for illegal felling of trees in a nature reserve fund, which caused UAH 1.6 million in damages.

An official will be tried for illegal felling of trees with losses of UAH 1.6 million. This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

A group of prosecutors from the Sumy Regional and Romny District Prosecutor's Offices sent an indictment to the court against an official of the Romny City Council.

According to the prosecution, in October 2023, the employee, using an artificial pretext to clean up trees fallen by the storm, organized illegal felling of trees in the territory of the nature reserve fund, where such actions are prohibited. There were no relevant documents for the work.

The expert examination found that the illegal felling of trees caused damage in the amount of UAH 1,588,159. Investigators of the Romny District Police Department completed the pre-trial investigation.

Illegal logging - no violations were detected after the inspection of the Chornobyl zone territories24.05.24, 13:42 • 15811 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Sums
