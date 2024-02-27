Odesa surgeon who performed 10,000 operations at the front was posthumously awarded the Order of Danylo Halytskyi

Odesa surgeon Oleksandr Pylypenko was posthumously awarded the Order of Danylo Halytskyi. He performed about 10,000 operations at the front. The story of the doctor was shared in the Odesa telegram channel, UNN transmits.

An Odesa surgeon who saved the lives of wounded soldiers at the front has been posthumously awarded the Order of Danylo Halytskyi. ...Eternal honor and memory to the hero! Glory to Ukraine! - the statement said.

Details

The journalists said that Oleksandr Pylypenko had worked for 28 years at the City Clinical Hospital No. 11, where he treated people in the first surgical department. At the beginning of the full-scale war, he volunteered for the front line.

It is noted that at the front, Oleksandr Pylypenko performed about 10,000 surgical operations, received numerous contusions and suffered a stroke. However, he rehabilitated and returned to the combat zone. But during the next evacuation of the wounded, the doctor's heart gave out...

According to the Decree of the President of Ukraine, Oleksandr Serhiyovych Pylypenko was awarded the Order of Danylo Halytskyi (posthumously) for personal courage in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless performance of military duty. - the official telegram of the Odesa authorities said.

