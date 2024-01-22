ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 28201 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278998 views
53 years in the profession: President awards seamstress from Odesa region with the Order of Princess Olga

53 years in the profession: President awards seamstress from Odesa region with the Order of Princess Olga

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23652 views

The President awarded a seamstress from Odesa region with the Order of Princess Olga. The honorary award was presented by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree awarding the Order of Princess Olga of the III degree to Lyudmyla Zaporozhets, a seamstress of Brigade No. 5 of the private enterprise Baltska Sewing Factory (Odesa region). The state award was presented on behalf of the President by the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

Zaporozhets was awarded for many years (more than 53 years) of diligent work in the light industry, mastering the production of new types of competitive garments to support and strengthen the state's economy under martial law, and active volunteer work.

Denys Serdichenko, a volunteer and president of the Good Samaritan International Charitable Foundation, also received the President's Golden Heart Award.

The President awarded the honorary title of "Honored Doctor of Ukraine" to Professor of the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases of Odesa National Medical University, infectious disease specialist, Doctor of Medicine, Professor Viktor Haidai and urologist of the urological department No. 1 of the municipal non-profit enterprise "City Clinical Hospital No. 10" of Odesa City Council, Candidate of Medicine Oleksandr Kvasha.

The President awarded the honorary title of "Honored Energy Engineer of Ukraine" to Oleksandr Golovchenko, the head of the group of engineers for the restoration of energy supply in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, and the deputy director of the company of production and commercial enterprises.

Yevhen Orlov, Captain of the Civil Defense Service, Head of the Pyrotechnic Department, Pyrotechnic, Underwater and Humanitarian Demining Unit of the Special Purpose Emergency and Rescue Detachment of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast, was awarded the Presidential Decoration "For Defense of Ukraine". Orlov received the award for his services in de-mining settlements in Kherson and Donetsk regions contaminated with explosive devices, courage and endurance.

The President also awarded the participants of the emergency restoration works to eliminate the consequences of rocket attacks, ensure the repair and restoration of the infrastructure of the city of Odesa, namely:

- Nugzar Gorelishvili, a hydraulic lift operator at the Miskzelentrest utility company of the Odesa City Council;

- Maria Tatarova, a foreman of the production structural unit No. 7 of the City Roads municipal enterprise of the Odesa City Council;

- Viktor Shvets, a repair foreman at production site No. 3 of the municipal enterprise "ZhKS Fontansky" of the Odesa City Council.

The President awarded the following prizes for providing emergency medical care to victims of rocket attacks in Odesa region, saving the lives of wounded servicemen with combat trauma, and for their courage, endurance and high professionalism:

- Oksana Holovach, a paramedic in emergency medicine, a dispatcher for receiving calls and transferring them to the emergency medical teams of the unified operational dispatch service of the Odesa Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine;

- Maya Palamar, senior inpatient nurse at the Department of Vascular Surgery and Reconstructive Microsurgery at Odesa Oblast Clinical Hospital;

- Vasyl Onopa, head of the department of "Medical and bacterial preparations, dressings and disinfectants" at the municipal institution "Odesa Regional Special Medical Supply Base".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

