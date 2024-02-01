Occupiers mobilize workers at Alchevsk metallurgical plant amid staff shortage -- ATESH

In the Luhansk region occupants mobilize employees of the Alchevsk metallurgical plant. This reported partisans of the movement "ATESH", writes UNN.

Details

Their agent from the Alchevsk metallurgical plant told the guerrilla movement about the mobilization of workers. According to him, the enterprise is on the verge of stopping work due to a shortage of workers.

At the same time, the occupiers report constant achievements, but this is not true.

Once a leading enterprise in Ukraine, it is now barely making ends meet. This is due to the criminal occupation and mobilization of the local population of Luhansk and other occupied regions of Ukraine. Gauleiters are actively sending their workers to the front. -- ATESH said in a statement.

According to the partisans, summonses are handed out by personnel department employees, and some of them are even picked up personally from military enlistment offices.

The rf army takes everyone indiscriminately, including young people and people with disabilities.

Zelensky appoints head of SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Partisans cannot give the exact number of workers to be mobilized, but they note that dozens and even hundreds of employees of factories and enterprises are called up.

Amid these sentiments, young people do not want to go to work at the local enterprise and are trying to leave for a safe place.