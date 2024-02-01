ukenru
04:30 AM • 75401 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118679 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123345 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 165232 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 165456 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268124 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176920 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166870 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148630 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238074 views

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101021 views
March 2, 01:39 AM • 68795 views
04:32 AM • 41679 views
04:43 AM • 37848 views
05:19 AM • 51221 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268119 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238074 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 223389 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 248845 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 234933 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118673 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 100590 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 101019 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 117510 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 118135 views
Occupiers mobilize workers at Alchevsk metallurgical plant amid staff shortage -- ATESH

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24461 views

Occupiers forcibly mobilize workers at the Alchevsk metallurgical plant in the Luhansk region to replenish depleted Russian troops.

In the Luhansk region occupants mobilize employees of the Alchevsk metallurgical plant. This reported partisans of the movement "ATESH", writes UNN.

Details

Their agent from the Alchevsk metallurgical plant told the guerrilla movement about the mobilization of workers. According to him, the enterprise is on the verge of stopping work due to a shortage of workers.

At the same time, the occupiers report constant achievements, but this is not true.

Once a leading enterprise in Ukraine, it is now barely making ends meet. This is due to the criminal occupation and mobilization of the local population of Luhansk and other occupied regions of Ukraine. Gauleiters are actively sending their workers to the front.

-- ATESH said in a statement.

According to the partisans, summonses are handed out by personnel department employees, and some of them are even picked up personally from military enlistment offices.

The rf army takes everyone indiscriminately, including young people and people with disabilities.

Zelensky appoints head of SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions01.02.2024, 16:50 • 23034 views

Partisans cannot give the exact number of workers to be mobilized, but they note that dozens and even hundreds of employees of factories and enterprises are called up.

Amid these sentiments, young people do not want to go to work at the local enterprise and are trying to leave for a safe place.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

