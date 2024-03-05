The occupiers promise pensioners money for voting in the pseudo-elections, but they need to vote "correctly". This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers promise pensioners in the temporarily occupied territories 5 thousand rubles for participating in the farce called "presidential elections in the Russian Federation".

The enemy makes house-to-house visits and offers "humanitarian aid," but the condition for receiving it is to fill out a ballot.

However, the "elections", like the occupation, will not be recognized by the international community, no matter what actions Moscow takes the statement said.

