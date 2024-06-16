The occupation authorities in russia have introduced a program under which participants can receive certificates for apartments for participating in hostilities against Ukraine. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

According to the information, due to the failure of the mobilization campaign, the kremlin's occupation authorities are providing various "motivational" incentives for those who are ready to participate in the war against Ukraine.

The new incentive was proposed by nationalist organizations of the russian federation, including the Patriotic Center "russian Victory" and branches of the Union of Paratroopers of the russian federation and the Union of Builders.

Under this program, participants who confirm their readiness for military action against Ukraine can receive certificates for apartments. Such measures are part of the government's attempt to increase the number of military personnel ready to serve in the occupation forces.

