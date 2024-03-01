$41.340.03
Occupants shelled the waters of Ochakivska community in Mykolaiv region: no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 32176 views

The head of the Mykolaiv regional administration said that on March 1, russian troops attacked the waters of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region.

Occupants shelled the waters of Ochakivska community in Mykolaiv region: no casualties

In the Mykolaiv region, enemy forces fired artillery shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

On the night of March 1, at 00:25, the russians fired artillery at the waters of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region.

Fortunately, the attack did not result in any casualties among the local population.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ochakiv Raion
Mykolaiv
