Occupants shelled the waters of Ochakivska community in Mykolaiv region: no casualties

In the Mykolaiv region, enemy forces fired artillery shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

On the night of March 1, at 00:25, the russians fired artillery at the waters of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region.

Fortunately, the attack did not result in any casualties among the local population.

