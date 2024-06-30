Occupants shelled the region several times in Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing a fire and damage to houses
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the occupants opened fire several times, causing a fire and damaging a private house and an outbuilding, with no civilian casualties.
In the Dnipro region, the occupiers fired several times during the day, causing a fire and damage to a private house and outbuildings. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, last night, the invaders launched a kamikaze drone attack on the Myrivska community in Dnipropetrovska oblast.
In addition, the occupiers shelled and dropped a munition on Nikopol from a UAV.
As a result, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged.
However, in the morning, the enemy attacked the area again, hitting the Pokrovska community with a kamikaze drone and the Marhanetska community with artillery. It is known that a fire broke out there.
Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.
Air defense works against enemy UAVs in Dnipropetrovs'k region28.06.24, 04:38 • 26850 views