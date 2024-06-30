Occupants shelled the region several times in Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing a fire and damage to houses

In the Dnipro region, the occupiers fired several times during the day, causing a fire and damage to a private house and outbuildings. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, last night, the invaders launched a kamikaze drone attack on the Myrivska community in Dnipropetrovska oblast.

In addition, the occupiers shelled and dropped a munition on Nikopol from a UAV.

As a result, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged.

However, in the morning, the enemy attacked the area again, hitting the Pokrovska community with a kamikaze drone and the Marhanetska community with artillery. It is known that a fire broke out there.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

