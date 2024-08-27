Occupants shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region with Grad systems: an elderly man was killed
Russian troops shelled Marhanets, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with Grad multiple rocket launchers. The attack killed a 65-year-old man and destroyed a garage.
said RMA head Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
One person died in Marhanets, Nikopol district. The enemy shelled the town with Grad multiple rocket launchers. It ended the life of a 65-year-old man
According to him, the shelling destroyed a garage.
The information is being clarified, added the RMA chairman.
