Occupants shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region with Grad systems: an elderly man was killed

One person died in Marhanets, Nikopol district. The enemy shelled the town with Grad multiple rocket launchers. It ended the life of a 65-year-old man - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the shelling destroyed a garage.

The information is being clarified, added the RMA chairman.

