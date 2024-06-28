Occupants shelled a village in Kharkiv region in the morning: a woman was killed

On the morning of June 28, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Varvarovka, Kharkiv region. The enemy attack killed 56 women. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

On June 28, at about 9:00 a.m., the Chuhuiv Police Department No. 1 received a report that a 56-year-old woman had died in the village of Varvarovka - law enforcement officials said.

As noted, the woman was working in the garden and came under enemy fire. She died on the spot from her injuries.

Addendum

Russian troops shelled settlements in Kharkiv region with air bombs and MLRS over the past day, June 27, injuring 10 people, two of whom were injured during the construction of defensive structures.