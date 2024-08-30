Occupants shelled a village in Kharkiv region at night. Four people were injured in the last day due to Russian shelling

On the night of August 30, Russian troops attacked the village of Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region, setting a car on fire. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army shelled four districts of the region, and 4 people were injured in the attack on Novoozynove. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to Sinegubov, such hostile attacks were recorded at night:

August 30 02:40 Izium district, Borivska TG, Bohuslavka village. As a result of the shelling, garbage was burning in the open area.

30 August 00:16 Izyum district, Borivska TG, Bohuslavka village, outside. A car was burning as a result of the shelling.

Yesterday, Russians fired at:

20:25 Izium TG, Izium. A building of a civilian enterprise was damaged as a result of shelling from an MLRS.



17:20 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Osynove village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1 hectare.

16:22 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novooosynove village. As a result of the shelling from RSVF a house, an outbuilding, a summer kitchen burned down, three cars were damaged. 4 people were injured: a man of 65 years old, women of 83, 70 and 65 years old.

14:56 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Zamulivka village. As a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers, a fire destroyed 8 residential buildings and 7 outbuildings.

13:32 Izium district, Borivska TG, Novoplatonivka village, outside. As a result of shelling by an FPV drone, grass burned on the area of 1.8 hectares.

10:32 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG, Zolochiv town. As a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers, forest litter burned on the area of more than 5 hectares.

08:21 Chuhuiv district, Starosaltivska TG, Zarichne village. As a result of the shelling, grass and reeds burned on the area of 800 m².

08:00 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Odnorobivka village. An apartment was damaged as a result of the shelling.

