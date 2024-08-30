Russians attack post office and shopping center in Kherson region, 6 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 23 settlements yesterday, hitting residential buildings, a post office, a shopping center, and wounding 6 people, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

6 people were injured due to Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Pryozerne, Shyroka Balka, Novodmytrivka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Shlyakhove, Mykhailivka, Novovorontsovka, Shostakove, Orlove, Arkhangelske, Potemkine, Burhunka, Tomaryne, Kachkarivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit a post office, a shopping center and a store; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, a garage, private cars, a bus and agricultural machinery.

