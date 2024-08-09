Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kherson: woman injured

In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone. A 29-year-old woman was blasted and injured and taken to a hospital, the Kherson RMA reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy strike, a 29-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm. An ambulance took the victim to a hospital for medical treatment - RMA reported on Telegram.

Earlier today, a resident of Kherson, who came under a Russian attack last night, turned to the hospital. The 72-year-old victim was diagnosed with an explosive trauma and shrapnel wound to her leg. Her condition is light. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care and released for outpatient treatment.