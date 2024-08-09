Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kherson: woman injured

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125837 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130471 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214255 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161727 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157877 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206939 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112621 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194577 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105201 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100434 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 78157 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105711 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102508 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 64532 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214255 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206939 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194577 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221006 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208765 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 37608 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 50981 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153685 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152724 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156684 views
Actual
Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kherson: woman injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38397 views

In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone. A 29-year-old woman was blasted and injured and taken to the hospital. Earlier, a 72-year-old resident of the city also suffered from an enemy strike.

In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone. A 29-year-old woman was blasted and injured and taken to a hospital, the Kherson RMA reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy strike, a 29-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm. An ambulance took the victim to a hospital for medical treatment

- RMA reported on Telegram.

Earlier today, a resident of Kherson, who came under a Russian attack last night, turned to the hospital. The 72-year-old victim was diagnosed with an explosive trauma and shrapnel wound to her leg. Her condition is light. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care and released for outpatient treatment.

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

