Occupants shell 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, four people wounded

Yesterday, the occupants attacked 20 localities in Kharkiv region. They fired artillery and mortars at Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

On January 27 around 13:00, the occupants attacked the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. A 77-year-old woman was wounded. The victim was hospitalized. A private house was damaged.

At 13:15, the enemy fired on Kozacha Lopan village, Kharkiv district. A 61-year-old man was wounded. The victim was taken to the hospital. A residential building was damaged.

At 18:00 the enemy attacked the village of Podoly, Kupyansk district. Men aged 42 and 50 were injured. The victims were hospitalized. At about 19:30 and 21:00, the occupants fired on the town of Vovchansk, Chuguevsky district. There were no casualties.

At 18:00 and 22:40 the enemy attacked Kupyansk. The shelling damaged the cemetery.

At about 01:00 on January 28, the enemy struck again at Vovchansk. There were no casualties.

