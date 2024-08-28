Occupants seize Memryk and Kalynove, advance in other settlements - DeepState

On the front line, the invaders occupied Memryk and Kalynove, and also advanced in Novohrodivka, Kostiantynivka, near Mykhailivka, Lisivka and Vodyane. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. There were 36 engagements in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove.

General Staff: 146 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, operation in Kursk region continues