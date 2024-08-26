General Staff: 146 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, operation in Kursk region continues

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the last day, 146 combat engagements took place, most of them - 42 - in the Pokrovsk sector. Ukrainian troops are conducting an operation in the Kursk region, and the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs.

Over the past day, 146 clashes took place on the frontline, most of them - 42 - in the Pokrovsk sector, and our troops are conducting operations in the Kursk region, according to a morning report from the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

"In total, 146 combat engagements were recorded over the past day," the General Staff reported.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 88 air strikes, including 142 drones. In addition, it carried out 4,335 attacks, including 121 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted eight strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, four strikes on air defense systems, three strikes on missile and artillery systems, and also hit the enemy's Zhytel electronic warfare station.

The situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, four hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova 15 times over the last day.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance near seven different settlements. The main efforts were made in the vicinity of Nevske, where he conducted nine assaults.

On the Seversky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault actions of Russian invaders near Spirne, Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Bilohorivka and Ivanodaryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked 13 times near Stupochky, Ivanivske, Andriivka, Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka and, most actively, in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by air, carried out seven attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovske sector, our defenders stopped 42 assault and offensive actions towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Kalynove, Marynivka and Novohrodivka. Almost half of the hostile attacks took place in the area of the latter. This settlement was also hit twice with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks near Karlivka, Nevelske, Pervomayske, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsky sector, according to updated information, the enemy made 10 attacks on our positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar.

In the Huliaypilsky and Orikhiv sectors, the occupants did not conduct any active offensives yesterday.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions twice. We received a tough response, suffered losses and retreated. The enemy bombarded the Tokarivka area with five UAVs.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors. 

On the border with Sumy region, the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs from the territory of the Russian Federation against Ukrainian settlements. "Russian UAVs are also exploding in the Kursk region of Russia, where our troops are conducting an operation," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian soldiers, as indicated, are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers. They are depleting the enemy's combat potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

