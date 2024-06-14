Occupants regularly change the height of missiles launched at Ukraine - Yevlash

Last night, the Russian occupiers again used the tactic of using Shahed missiles and drones from different directions when striking Ukraine. The Russians regularly change the altitude of the missiles they launch at the territory of Ukraine. This was announced on the air of a telethon on Friday by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ilya Evlash, reports UNN.

This is a tactic of using unmanned aerial vehicles from different directions in combination with missiles of different types. They can add different types, for example, a warhead, increase it or decrease it depending on the task at hand. In addition, like last night, we saw groups of 3 "Shahed" unite into two and then cease to exist. That is, it is a regrouping and, as we can see, it is also a change of direction. Cruise missiles today reached Kolomyia, then turned around and flew back in the direction of Starokonstantinov. That is, these are the tricks of changing altitudes. They are constantly happening, and each attack is unique in its own way - Yevlash said.

Recall

On the night of June 14, 7 missiles and 17 attack drones were shot down in the skies over Ukraine.