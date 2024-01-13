the kremlin plans to build a number of landfills on the temporarily occupied lands of eastern ukraine that will serve the russian Federation. This was reported by the National Center resistance , according to UNN.

The enemy plans to create six such landfills in the TOT of Luhansk region and three more in Donetsk region. They plan to bring garbage there not only from the TOT, but also from Rostov, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the enemy is already practicing the removal of garbage from the Rostov region to the TOT of Donetsk, while abandoning plans to build a new landfill near Rostov due to protests from local residents.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the invaders cannot staff their fake SES departments. In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the staffing of rescuers reaches about 50% of the required number.

Commodity deficit in TOT of Donetsk region - Center of National Resistance