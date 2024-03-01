Occupants massively shelled Volchansk in Kharkiv region: one wounded

Russian military today massively attacked Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, at least 30 explosions were recorded, and one person was wounded. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Kharkiv region.

Occupants shelled Vovchansk again. At least 30 explosions were heard in the city. The shelling took place around 11:00 - the message says.

A local resident born in 1956 was wounded as a result of the massive shelling. Private houses were damaged.

The investigative team, criminalists and explosives experts are working at the scene.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

