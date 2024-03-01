Occupants massively shelled Volchansk in Kharkiv region: one wounded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17188 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 55527 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42679 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 211117 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190094 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176433 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221418 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249327 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155140 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371642 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15327 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 55609 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 211209 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171571 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190162 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11357 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20357 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20941 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36704 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44493 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Occupants massively shelled Volchansk in Kharkiv region: one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24164 views

Russian troops shelled Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, wounding one resident and damaging private homes.

Occupants massively shelled Volchansk in Kharkiv region: one wounded

Russian military today massively attacked Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, at least 30 explosions were recorded, and one person was wounded. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Kharkiv region. 

Occupants shelled Vovchansk again. At least 30 explosions were heard in the city. The shelling took place around 11:00

- the message says. 

A local resident born in 1956 was wounded as a result of the massive shelling. Private houses were damaged. 

The investigative team, criminalists and explosives experts are working at the scene.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked Vovchansk at night, 4 wounded in the region01.03.24, 08:40 • 34350 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90