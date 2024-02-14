ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Occupants intensify campaigning on the eve of the "elections" in Russia, even those with Ukrainian passports are allowed to vote - Lysogor

Occupants intensify campaigning on the eve of the "elections" in Russia, even those with Ukrainian passports are allowed to vote - Lysogor

Kyiv  •  UNN

In occupied parts of Luhansk region, campaigning for a single candidate supported by Russia in the upcoming "elections", while some residents can still vote with Ukrainian passports.

In the occupied territory of Luhansk region, there is campaigning for a single candidate supported by the occupying country, passport issuance is being accelerated, but if some people have not changed their passports, they are allowed  to vote with Ukrainian passports. People in the occupied territory are enslaved. Many are forced to dig trenches and cook for the occupiers. Leaving the Russian occupation is very expensive and risky, especially for men who are immediately mobilized.

The head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Artem Lysohor, said this on Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports.

The occupiers have been doing all sorts of work, including on all the illegal television broadcasts that take place in the temporarily occupied territories - it's only about a single candidate supported by the occupying country, where everyone has to make the "right" choice, and it's also being hyped up that commissions will come to people, and people don't have to go anywhere.

According to Lysogor, forced and very active passportization continues in the occupied territory, but if some people have not changed their passports, they are allowed to vote with Ukrainian passports that have a note that they live in the lPR or the Russian Federation.    

Lysohor noticed how the occupiers add numbers to the voting.

I have already given examples that in a village with 200 houses in which 60 people lived before the war, there are 300 houses for 1000 people

When asked whether the occupied villages in Luhansk region have to cooperate with the Russian military much, the official emphasized that people in the occupied territory are enslaved.

There are many examples of the coercion of our citizens near the front line: Russians have moved into all the abandoned houses, all the enterprises and state institutions. I am not saying that there are no collaborators, but many are forced to dig trenches, dug dugouts; due to the fact that enterprises are not working for 80 km along the front line, the situation forces women to cook for the occupiers.

- said Lysogor.

 Regarding the departure from the territory captured by the invaders, the head of the regional military administration noted that many citizens are trying to leave the occupied territory. But it is very difficult.

For men, it is unrealistic to be checked at the first checkpoint to see why they are not mobilized, so they are immediately taken to military commissariats and served with calls.

- said the head of the Luhansk regional state administration.

As for women and the elderly, Lysogor said, the situation is simpler, but problematic with the cost of leaving and risky.

In any case, it is a trip through Russia, on one's own transport, and if people do not have it, it costs a lot of money to travel through Russia."

- The official said. 

Lysogor also warned that checks at the crossing to Ukrainian or European territory could take up to 8 hours.

We had a situation when a child was leaving the territory before entering a university, was able to leave, but was detained for more than 7 hours, asking where and why he was going, checking his phone, checking what pages he was logged into, and if they see any pro-Ukrainian activity, it can end very badly for a person. 

- said the official.

Recall

The Russian military continued shelling civilian areas of Luhansk region, including Serebryansky forest and Krasnorichenska village, while Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka.

The Russians tried to advance south of Nevskybut failed to break through the Ukrainian defenses.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Contact us about advertising