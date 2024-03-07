The occupation "authorities" of the Troitsky district of Luhansk region confirmed the constant forced mobilization of locals. In Luhansk, many students do not have Russian passports. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lisogor, UNN reports.

According to him, the occupied territories expect increased mobilization immediately after the elections.

However, in some places, coercion to join the Russian army did not stop. In particular, in the Troitsky district. This was confirmed by the occupation administration, which acknowledged that the number of people mobilized from their area was growing every day - wrote Lisogor on social media.

According to him, the forced passportization, the high percentage of which the collaborators claimed in 2022, somehow bypassed students of higher education institutions of the so-called "lPR". Many of them are holders of Ukrainian passports or corresponding certificates of citizens of the 'republic'.

The problem was discovered by the invaders during the strengthening of military accounting, the head of the RMA said.

Lysogor also spoke about the security situation in Luhansk region. According to him, Russians stormed and shelled Bilohorivka again yesterday.

Makiivka also came under enemy fire.

