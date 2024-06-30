The occupiers in Luhansk region are handing over housing to security forces and migrants. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

This week in the Luhansk region, the so-called "people's council of the luhansk people's republic" considered amendments to local "legislation". According to these amendments, the occupation administrations were authorized to use and recognize municipal housing as "ownerless property", transferring it primarily to law enforcement officers, social workers and citizens who have lost their homes and need temporary accommodation.

The occupiers are actively using civilian buildings, including residential ones, for the needs of the military, which leads to forced evictions from settlements close to the front line. It is also noted that such housing is made available to civil servants from the russian federation, who are brought to work in the occupied structures, and is also sold to russians at reduced prices for the purpose of settling in the temporarily occupied territories.

It is worth noting that the occupation authorities neglected technical and safety standards, including the existence of excesses in the settlement of space per person. This facilitates the settlement of the least demanding residents, including Russians and migrants from Central Asia.

The occupation authorities also do not recognize property documents issued under Ukrainian law and require them to be reissued in accordance with Russian regulations. Property owners are forced to take risks in an attempt to preserve their property, as the process of obtaining a russian passport and confirming their property rights is largely a test of their will.

Enemy in Luhansk region's TOT settles collaborators in Ukrainians' apartments