Occupants in Kherson region threaten to deprive children of parental rights if they do not attend Russian schools

On the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, before the start of the school year, collaborators with armed Russian military checked families with children and threatened to deprive them of parental rights if the children did not attend schools with the Russian curriculum. The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

On the eve of the school year, the occupiers conducted inspections of families with children. Collaborators accompanied by armed soldiers came to them and threatened to deprive them of parental rights if the students did not attend schools where the occupiers had implemented the Russian curriculum. They also checked applications on gadgets used for education in Ukrainian schools. In educational institutions, children continue to be brainwashed by Russian propaganda. They are forced to write letters to the so-called members of the “svo”, and textbooks with rewritten history are brought in ,” Prokudin said.

He also noted that the occupiers in schools are trying to find out about the pro-Ukrainian sentiments of their parents through children.

Recall

The invaders continue to confiscate real estate in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Over the past month, about 3,000 properties, including 2,000 apartments, were transferred to “municipal ownership”.