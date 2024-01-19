Occupants hit a residential building in a village in Kherson region: there is a victim

Today, the Russian army attacked the village of Beregove in the Belozersk community of Kherson region. One person was injured as a result of a hit to a residential building. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Russians shelled Beregove of the Bilozerka community. As a result of a direct hit to a residential building, a 57-year-old local resident was injured - the OBA said in a statement.

As noted, the victim sustained shrapnel wounds to his arm and back.

Over the past day, January 18, Kherson region suffered 67 attacks by Russian troops, three people were wounded.