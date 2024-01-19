Occupants hit a residential building in a village in Kherson region: there is a victim
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked the village of Beregove in the Kherson region, injuring one person.
Today, the Russian army attacked the village of Beregove in the Belozersk community of Kherson region. One person was injured as a result of a hit to a residential building. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
Russians shelled Beregove of the Bilozerka community. As a result of a direct hit to a residential building, a 57-year-old local resident was injured
As noted, the victim sustained shrapnel wounds to his arm and back.
Over the past day, January 18, Kherson region suffered 67 attacks by Russian troops, three people were wounded.