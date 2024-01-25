Occupants continue terror in TOT: torture residents and conduct raids in search of guerrillas
Kyiv • UNN
Russians are wreaking terror on the temporarily occupied territories, abducting and torturing civilians and conducting raids to find partisans.
Russians continue to wreak terror in the occupied territories, kidnapping and torturing civilians and conducting raids in search of partisans. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .
Almost every day they "find caches" with huge amounts of explosives and ammunition. The latter included 2,000 rounds of ammunition, grenades and grenade launchers in the basement of a house,
Details
It is noted that the occupiers kidnap residents and force them to "confess" to terrorism under torture and torture.
They are also conducting raids in search of guerrillas - in recent weeks, raids have been conducted in villages in Vasyliv, Pologiv and Melitopol districts.
Recall
As UNN previously reported , Russian special forces and the military are increasing their presence to search for guerrillas, using new radar groups and combing settlements in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.
Russians are trying to counteract the partisan movement in the TOT of eastern Ukraine - CNS19.01.24, 07:02 • 108408 views