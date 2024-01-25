ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Occupants continue terror in TOT: torture residents and conduct raids in search of guerrillas

Occupants continue terror in TOT: torture residents and conduct raids in search of guerrillas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25580 views

Russians are wreaking terror on the temporarily occupied territories, abducting and torturing civilians and conducting raids to find partisans.

Russians continue to wreak terror in the occupied territories, kidnapping and torturing civilians and conducting raids in search of partisans. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Almost every day they "find caches" with huge amounts of explosives and ammunition. The latter included 2,000 rounds of ammunition, grenades and grenade launchers in the basement of a house,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers kidnap residents and force them to "confess" to terrorism under torture and torture.

They are also conducting raids in search of guerrillas - in recent weeks, raids have been conducted in villages in Vasyliv, Pologiv and Melitopol districts.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Russian special forces and the military are increasing their presence to search for guerrillas, using new radar groups and combing settlements in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

