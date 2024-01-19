Russians are trying to counteract the partisan movement in the TOT of eastern Ukraine - CNS

The Russian military in the temporarily occupied territories of the east are trying to increase the number of so-called mobile groups engaged in selective checks of the population to obtain information about the activities of members of the resistance movement. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN informs.

According to the Ukrainian underground, the enemy is trying to strengthen the counterintelligence regime, namely to increase the number of so-called mobile groups that will be tasked with selectively checking the local population - the CNS said in a statement.

In particular, they check for Ukrainian passports, residence permits, smartphones and any other equipment that can transmit messages to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Thus, the enemy seeks to identify any operational information about the activities of representatives of the resistance movement in the TOT.

Addendum

The National Resistance Center actively called on the local population to help the Ukrainian Defense Forces speed up the de-occupation of the regions by passing on information about the enemy's movements or location.

In occupied Yevpatoriya, guerrillas spotted russian military equipment near the railway station