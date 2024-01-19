Russians are trying to counteract the partisan movement in the TOT of eastern Ukraine - CNS

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112611 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142753 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139535 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177376 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172083 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284406 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178269 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167279 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148866 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 40319 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 72903 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32722 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 43058 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62581 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101995 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284406 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251681 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236765 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261973 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62581 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142753 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107290 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107257 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123335 views
Russians are trying to counteract the partisan movement in the TOT of eastern Ukraine - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108409 views

The Russian military is trying to strengthen counterintelligence in the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine by increasing mobile groups that conduct random checks of the population, the National Resistance Center reports.

The Russian military in the temporarily occupied territories of the east are trying  to increase the number of so-called mobile groups engaged in selective checks of the population to obtain information about the activities of members of the resistance movement. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN informs.

According to the Ukrainian underground, the enemy is trying to strengthen the counterintelligence regime, namely to increase the number of so-called mobile groups that will be tasked with selectively checking the local population

- the CNS said in a statement.

In particular, they check for Ukrainian passports, residence permits, smartphones and any other equipment that can transmit messages to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. 

Thus, the enemy seeks to identify any operational information about the activities of representatives of the resistance movement in the TOT. 

Addendum

The National Resistance Center actively called on the local population to help the Ukrainian Defense Forces speed up the de-occupation of the regions by passing on information about the enemy's movements or location.

In occupied Yevpatoriya, guerrillas spotted russian military equipment near the railway station17.01.24, 20:14 • 27261 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

