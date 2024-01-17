In occupied Yevpatoriya, guerrillas spotted russian military equipment near the railway station

In occupied Yevpatoriya, Ukrainian partisans have recorded the accumulation of russian military equipment. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN reports.

Details

"Our Eyes" see everything: near the freight station in Yevpatoriya - a cluster of Russian military equipment, including Uragan MLRS - the post says.

It is also noted that all the recorded information was promptly transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the occupied Crimea, guerrillas discovered a russian radar near the Belbek military airfield

Recall

Guerrillas from the ATES movement have found out that Russian troops in occupied Crimea are stepping up defense measures amid fears of Ukrainian troop advances.