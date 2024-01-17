Occupants continue infantry attacks in Tavria sector with support of armored vehicles and aviation - Tarnavskyi

In the Tavriya sector, the occupation forces continue infantry attacks with the support of armored vehicles and aviation, having conducted 53 combat engagements. The defense forces are holding their positions. This was stated by Brigadier General, commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reports UNN.

The occupants continue infantry attacks with the support of armored vehicles and aviation. In the Tavria operational area, the enemy carried out 23 air strikes, fired 53 firefights and made 702 artillery attacks yesterday, - Tarnavsky said.

He added that the Defense Forces are steadfastly holding the line and are conducting active operations in the designated areas.

In addition, Tarnavsky said that total enemy losses amounted to 368 people and 29 pieces of military equipment over the past day. In particular, 5 tanks, 5 armored personnel carriers, 4 artillery systems, 8 UAVs, 5 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Special Forces eliminated a group of occupants who were trying to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces at night.