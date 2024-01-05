Occupants continue attacks in the direction of Sinkivka, but have no success - Fitio

Russians continue to attack in the direction of Sinkivka in the Kharkiv region in order to reach the frontier and then begin to capture Kupiansk. However, the occupiers have no success in this area. This was reported to UNN by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio.

"We report on the situation in the Kharkiv sector every day on various TV channels and for various media. The enemy here does not stop attacking in the direction of Sinkivka in order to reach the frontier and then start capturing the city of Kupyansk. After that, of course, if all this had happened, he (the enemy - ed.) might have already planned Kharkiv, Poltava, Kyiv, and even Lviv. Because the enemy's task is to capture the whole of Ukraine," Fitio said.

He noted that there have been no changes in the composition of the enemy forces in the Kharkiv sector so far.

"The enemy attacks on the village of Synkivka in Kharkiv region are taking place daily, and they have no success in this area. The composition of the Russian aggressors' forces near the border has not changed so far, so we should listen only to official sources," said Fitio.

Addendum

Earlier, Fitzhugh reportedthat the information of The Telegraph about Russians preparing for a new offensive on Kharkiv and the region was not true.