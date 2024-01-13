Occupants carried out 7 missile and 65 air strikes in Ukraine over the last day

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 95273 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110993 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140796 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138093 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176488 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171711 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283179 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178217 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167217 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107056 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 88758 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 41360 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63432 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50867 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 95273 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283179 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250747 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235859 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261138 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50867 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140796 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106879 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106870 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122968 views
Occupants carried out 7 missile and 65 air strikes in Ukraine over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34648 views

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 7 missiles and carried out 65 air strikes in Ukraine, causing casualties and destruction among the civilian population.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 7 missile and 65 air strikes against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, 89 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 44 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population 

- the statement said.

Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were reportedly destroyed and damaged.

Addendum

In Kirovograd region, air defense forces were practicing this morning during a missile attack by the Russian army. Preliminarily, the attack resulted in no casualties and no damage.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

Contact us about advertising