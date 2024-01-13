Occupants carried out 7 missile and 65 air strikes in Ukraine over the last day

Over the past day, the enemy launched 7 missile and 65 air strikes against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, 89 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 44 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population - the statement said.

Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were reportedly destroyed and damaged.

Addendum

In Kirovograd region, air defense forces were practicing this morning during a missile attack by the Russian army. Preliminarily, the attack resulted in no casualties and no damage.