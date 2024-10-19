Occupants attacked utility workers in Kherson: there are injured
UNN
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian drones attacked employees of a utility company, there are injured.
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian drones attacked utility workers, injuring 5 people. Later it became known about another injured today, as well as one wounded the day before. This was reported on Saturday by the Kherson RMA in Telegram, UNN reports.
Occupants attacked utility workers in Kherson for the second time in two days. In Dniprovsky district, employees of a utility company were attacked by drones. Five people were injured. They are men aged 21, 48, 53 and 58, as well as a 42-year-old woman. All the victims were hospitalized with explosive injuries and contusions. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance
Also, according to RMA, a 60-year-old resident of Kherson was hospitalized after being hit by an explosive from a drone. At the time of the strike, he was near a store in the Dniprovsky district. He received a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.
In addition, another resident of Kherson needed medical assistance. A 30-year-old man was injured in an attack by an enemy UAV yesterday around five in the evening. He was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusion. Doctors provided him with the necessary assistance and released him for outpatient treatment, the RMA said.
