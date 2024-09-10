Occupants attacked two districts of Kharkiv region at night, fires broke out

In the Kharkiv region, on the night of September 10, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts, causing grass to catch fire. The previous day, the Russian army attacked the region with 9 KABs and 2 FPV drones, injuring four people. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .

“Over the past 24 hours, the enemy hit the civilian infrastructure with 9 missile launchers and launched 2 FPV drones,” Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy shelling was financed:

September 10 01:01 Kharkiv, Solonitsynivka TG, Peresichne village, open area. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 800 square meters.

18:10 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Novooleksandrivka village outside. As a result of the shelling, grass and reeds were burning on the area of 2.5 hectares.

18:05 Kupyansk district, Kupyanska TG, Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling, grass, reeds and remnants of household materials were burning on the area of 1 hectare.

16:10 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling by the KAB, 3 shops were burning.

16:10 Chuhuiv district, Zakharivka village. A house was damaged as a result of shelling by an FPv drone. A 57-year-old man was injured.

13:05 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. A household building was burning as a result of the shelling.

13:05 Kharkiv district, Velyki Prokhody village. An excavator was damaged as a result of shelling by an FPV drone. A 52-year-old man was injured.

11:20 Perovske village of Zolochivska community. A private house and outbuildings were damaged as a result of mortar shelling.

08:23 Izium district, Borivska TG, Zahryzove village. As a result of the shelling, grass and reeds are burning on the area of 2.5 hectares.

08:20 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Osynove village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1 hectare.

08:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. Two men were injured as a result of a drone strike on a car: 71 years old and 49 years old.

