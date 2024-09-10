Russian troops shelled Kherson at night, there are damages

Russian troops attacked Kherson at night, damaging a parking lot with a dozen cars and a kindergarten, with no casualties among local residents, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

At night, the Shumensky neighborhood of Kherson came under attack by Russian troops. One of the "hits" was on a parking lot. A dozen vehicles were damaged by enemy fire. The enemy also attacked a kindergarten, causing damage to the building. There were no casualties among local residents - Prokudin said.

