Enemy hits medical facility and kindergarten in Kherson region, 5 wounded

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 19 settlements over the past day, including a rocket attack. A medical facility, a kindergarten, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, and 5 people were wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

5 people were injured due to Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Komyshany, Veletynske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Chervonyi Mayak, Tokarivka, Novodmytrivka, Havrylivka, Kreschenivka, Novoberislav, Tomaryne, Novohredneve and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

"The enemy also launched a missile attack on Beryslav district," the RMA head noted.

According to him, the Russian military hit a medical facility, a kindergarten, a parking lot; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 24 private houses. The occupiers also damaged communications equipment, gas pipelines and private cars.

