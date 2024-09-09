Russia has not weakened the group in Kherson region, on the contrary, it is rotating it - spokesman for the Tavria unit

In the Kherson region, the Russians did not weaken the grouping, on the contrary, they are conducting rotations at the front line of their units. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

After the beginning of the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, when the enemy was in some way redeploying its units, in particular to Kursk, it took most of these units from Zaporizhzhia region, while in Kherson region, in fact, the number that was left was the same. There, the Russians did not weaken the grouping; on the contrary, they rotate their units at the front line ,” said Lykhovoy.

According to him, Russia is deploying Storm units there to maintain the intensity of the assault so that it can continue to attack.

Addendum

Lykhoviy said that the Russian occupiers have significantly intensified on the islands along the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region and are continuing to try to drive Ukrainian troops out of their positions, which they have held since leaving Krynky. The defense forces continue to hold the footholds.

He also noted that this activation of the Russian Federation can be said to be the largest in the last couple of months after the end of the active defense of Krynky, when Ukrainian units, marines and other parts of the Armed Forces moved to other designated positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.