Occupants attacked Sloviansk with Iskander ballistic missile in the morning - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in Sloviansk with an Iskander ballistic missile on January 27. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine. The day before, Russia also launched an air strike using 4 Shahid attack drones, which, according to the General Staff, were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.
In the morning, the Russian occupiers struck the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with an Iskander ballistic missile. This was reported by the General Staff in its morning report on January 27, UNN reports .
Details
Also yesterday, Russian occupants conducted another air strike, using 4 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type.
Ukrainian air defense forces destroy all attack UAVs
Russians allegedly used Iskander-M and S-400 in Zaporizhzhia - head of the RMA08.01.24, 15:59 • 26274 views