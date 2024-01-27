Occupants attacked Sloviansk with Iskander ballistic missile in the morning - General Staff

In the morning, the Russian occupiers struck the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with an Iskander ballistic missile. This was reported by the General Staff in its morning report on January 27, UNN reports .

Also yesterday, Russian occupants conducted another air strike, using 4 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroy all attack UAVs the General Staff said in a statement.

