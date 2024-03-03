Occupants attacked Kupyansk district: there are victims and destruction - OVO

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 17037 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 54919 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42366 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 210426 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189608 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176269 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221313 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249305 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155119 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371638 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15026 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 54962 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 210476 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171031 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189642 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11255 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20270 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20857 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36326 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44131 views
Occupants attacked Kupyansk district: there are victims and destruction - OVO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30653 views

A 60-year-old man was wounded and a private house was damaged as a result of the morning shelling by Russian forces in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region.

Occupants attacked Kupyansk district: there are victims and destruction - OVO

In the morning, the occupants shelled Petropavlivka in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region. A 60-year-old man was injured and a private house was damaged, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Around 8:30 the enemy shelled the village of Petropavlivka in Kupyansk district. A 60-year-old civilian man was injured as a result of the shelling and hospitalized in a medical institution. A private house was damaged. 

- Sinegubov said.

He added that the aftermath response is ongoing.

Over 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the Russian Federation over the past day: Dvorichna, Berestove, Pishchane and others. Berestove and Kupiansk were under Russian air strikes and .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

