Occupants attacked Kupyansk district: there are victims and destruction - OVO

In the morning, the occupants shelled Petropavlivka in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region. A 60-year-old man was injured and a private house was damaged, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

He added that the aftermath response is ongoing.

Over 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the Russian Federation over the past day: Dvorichna, Berestove, Pishchane and others. Berestove and Kupiansk were under Russian air strikes and .