Occupants attack Tokarivka in Kherson region: a woman was seriously injured

Russian occupants attacked Tokarivka, Kherson district. A woman born in 1950 sustained serious injuries as a result of the enemy shelling - RMA said in a statement.

The woman was reportedly diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to the face, fractures of the lower extremities, concussion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. The ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital.

Addendum

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav, Kherson region, and she was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and concussion.