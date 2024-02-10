Occupants attack Kherson region: one person killed, two wounded

This morning, the Russian occupation forces struck the village of Veletynske in Kherson district. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command, UNN reports.

Details



In the morning, the occupants attacked the village of Veletynske, Kherson district.

A residential building with a whole family was hit. The parents were wounded, their daughter died on the spot. A 52-year-old woman received injuries incompatible with life - the department summarized.

It is noted that , a 77-year-old man, was diagnosed with a closed head injury and contusion. His 72-year-old wife had shrapnel wounds

Doctors provided medical assistance on the spot. The victims refused to be hospitalized.

