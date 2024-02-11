Occupants attack Kherson, a bus passenger is injured
Kyiv • UNN
A bus passenger in Kherson was injured during the shelling of the city by Russian occupiers.
Russian occupants attacked Kherson. A 61-year-old bus passenger was injured. The woman was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.
UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA).
Occupants attacked Kherson. A bus passenger was injured. The 61-year-old woman was taken to hospital in moderate condition
It is noted that doctors provided her with the necessary assistance. Further treatment will be outpatient.
Addendum Addendum
Over the past 24 hours, Russians fired 201 shells at Kherson region, killing 1 person and wounding another during the shelling of Kherson city.