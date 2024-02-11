Occupants attack Kherson, a bus passenger is injured

Russian occupants attacked Kherson. A 61-year-old bus passenger was injured. The woman was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA).

Occupants attacked Kherson. A bus passenger was injured. The 61-year-old woman was taken to hospital in moderate condition - the statement said.

It is noted that doctors provided her with the necessary assistance. Further treatment will be outpatient.

Addendum Addendum

Over the past 24 hours, Russians fired 201 shells at Kherson region, killing 1 person and wounding another during the shelling of Kherson city.