Occupants attack Kharkiv: residents urged to take shelter
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants are striking Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, urged local residents to take shelter.
The occupiers are striking Kharkiv with air bombs. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
"Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters! The enemy is striking with anti-aircraft guns," said Syniehubov.
Earlier, the Air Force reported that tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region.
