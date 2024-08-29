Occupants are blackmailing farmers in southern Ukraine - Resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories of the south, Russians continue to blackmail local farmers to collect grain, UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.

According to the Center, there is a primitive grain collection system in the TOT, which involves a so-called state operator that collects grain from farmers and resells it at a fixed price below market prices.

"The state operator then resells the grain to proxy firms affiliated with the occupation administration, which then sell it at market prices. Thus, farmers are completely controlled by the occupiers. Instead, the enemy offers subsidies to farmers, but there is a nuance here, because you cannot get subsidies if you are not loyal to the Russian authorities," the statement said.

At the same time, due to the drop in yields in the TOT of the south, the occupiers imposed fines on farmers to make them even more dependent on the occupation administration. Thus, in fact, the enemy is robbing farmers and making money on the region's raw materials, pursuing a typical colonial policy, the Center summarized.

