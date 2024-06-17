Occupants are afraid to stay in Mariupol because of the threat of attack: a large number of military equipment leaves the city at night - partisans
Kyiv • UNN
Due to possible shelling, Russian troops in occupied Mariupol are constantly changing their locations. The guerrillas recorded that a huge amount of military equipment leaves Mariupol in the evening, which indicates that the occupiers are afraid to spend the night in the city.
In occupied Mariupol, Russian military personnel are constantly changing their location due to possible ATACMS attacks, UNN reports with reference to ATES.
"ATES agents, together with Mariupol.Sprotyv, have intensified their guerrilla activities in the city and are closely monitoring any Russian military activity. It is reported that due to possible attacks by ATACMS, Russian military personnel are constantly changing their location," the statement said.
In addition, the guerrillas recorded that a huge amount of military equipment leaves Mariupol in the evening, which indicates that the occupiers are afraid to spend the night in the city.