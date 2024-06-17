$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13938 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 135763 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 135778 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 149763 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205532 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242823 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150194 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370548 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182986 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149912 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Occupants are afraid to stay in Mariupol because of the threat of attack: a large number of military equipment leaves the city at night - partisans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35086 views

Due to possible shelling, Russian troops in occupied Mariupol are constantly changing their locations. The guerrillas recorded that a huge amount of military equipment leaves Mariupol in the evening, which indicates that the occupiers are afraid to spend the night in the city.

In occupied Mariupol, Russian military personnel are constantly changing their location due to possible ATACMS attacks, UNN reports with reference to ATES.

"ATES agents, together with Mariupol.Sprotyv, have intensified their guerrilla activities in the city and are closely monitoring any Russian military activity. It is reported that due to possible attacks by ATACMS, Russian military personnel are constantly changing their location," the statement said.

russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway to provide logistics for the frontline - Andriushchenko15.06.24, 12:28 • 33929 views

In addition, the guerrillas recorded that a huge amount of military equipment leaves Mariupol in the evening, which indicates that the occupiers are afraid to spend the night in the city.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Mariupol
MGM-140 ATACMS
Poland
