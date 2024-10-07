Obstruction of the Ukrainian sea corridor: Kuleba on the ballistic attack on a civilian ship in Odesa

The aggressor is trying to disrupt shipping in the Black Sea again and undermine Ukraine's efforts to ensure food security. This is how Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, reacted to the Russian ballistic missile strike on Odesa, UNN reports.

In two days, Russia attacked the second civilian vessel in Odesa region ports. A ballistic missile damaged the Palau-flagged OPTIMA vessel. Unfortunately, one person was killed. Five other foreign nationals, crew members, were injured. They are currently receiving medical care. Only today, the vessel came in for loading. However, in a few hours it was targeted by the aggressor country - Kuleba said.

He emphasized that in two days the enemy had damaged two vessels that were supposed to be transporting cargo from Ukraine.

"This is a deliberate practice of intimidation and obstruction of the Ukrainian sea corridor. In this way, the aggressor is trying to once again disrupt shipping in the Black Sea and undermine Ukraine's efforts to ensure food security. This can only lead to increased instability in sensitive regions of the world that depend on food imports and unrest in international relations.

It is important that the port infrastructure is protected from terror and that free and safe navigation is guaranteed. We must continue to strengthen our counter-terrorism defense and bring the enemy to justice with the power of arms and the power of diplomacy," he summarized.

