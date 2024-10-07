Obstruction of the Ukrainian sea corridor: Kuleba on the ballistic attack on a civilian ship in Odesa

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 41164 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100747 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162791 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135590 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141776 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138396 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111996 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171070 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104707 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140320 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140103 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 88972 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107793 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109925 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162790 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180106 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171069 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198491 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187499 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140103 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140320 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145767 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137245 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154197 views
Obstruction of the Ukrainian sea corridor: Kuleba on the ballistic attack on a civilian ship in Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56658 views

A Russian ballistic missile damages the Palau-flagged OPTIMA ship in the port of Odesa. One person was killed and five foreign crew members were injured. Ukraine calls for increased protection of port infrastructure.

The aggressor is trying to disrupt shipping in the Black Sea again and undermine Ukraine's efforts to ensure food security. This is how Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, reacted to the Russian ballistic missile strike on Odesa, UNN reports.

In two days, Russia attacked the second civilian vessel in Odesa region ports. A ballistic missile damaged the Palau-flagged OPTIMA vessel. Unfortunately, one person was killed. Five other foreign nationals, crew members, were injured. They are currently receiving medical care. Only today, the vessel came in for loading. However, in a few hours it was targeted by the aggressor country 

- Kuleba said.

He emphasized that in two days the enemy had damaged two vessels that were supposed to be transporting cargo from Ukraine.

"This is a deliberate practice of intimidation and obstruction of the Ukrainian sea corridor. In this way, the aggressor is trying to once again disrupt shipping in the Black Sea and undermine Ukraine's efforts to ensure food security. This can only lead to increased instability in sensitive regions of the world that depend on food imports and unrest in international relations.

It is important that the port infrastructure is protected from terror and that free and safe navigation is guaranteed. We must continue to strengthen our counter-terrorism defense and bring the enemy to justice with the power of arms and the power of diplomacy," he summarized.

The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles: they hit a civilian vessel flying the flag of Palau, killing one person and wounding 5 others07.10.24, 22:10 • 50144 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising