Nvidia shares will continue to grow 101% from current levels throughout 2024 - hedge fund manager says

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 47849 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 54060 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 77585 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 165174 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 211896 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131201 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361059 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179972 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148695 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197470 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 27798 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 40148 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 47016 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 56141 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 40228 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 47833 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 42380 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 54040 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 58134 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 77567 views
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 2482 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11022 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32555 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34542 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47720 views
Nvidia shares will continue to grow 101% from current levels throughout 2024 - hedge fund manager says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12034 views

By the end of 2024, Nvidia's share price will reach досягне 6 trillion. Investors expect Nvidia's potential earnings in 2025 and 2026 as well.

Nvidia shares will continue to grow 101% from current levels throughout 2024 - hedge fund manager says

By the end of this year, Nvidia shares will reach 2 250 per unit, which is twice the current level. At the same time, Nvidia's projected market capitalization is 6 6 trillion. Writes Business Insider, reports UNN.

Nvidia will reach a valuation of 6 6 trillion by the end of 2024, as investors begin to realize how cheap the stock is, the hedge fund manager believes.

Details

The likely "crazy growth" of Nvidia shares by the end of the year explains hedge fund manager Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital. Main aspects:

Nvidia shares will reach 2 250 by the end of the year;

Growth potential of 101% from the current level.

The corresponding likely growth will estimate the company that develops AI chips at 6 6 trillion.

A key factor is that Nvidia shares are still cheap based on current valuations.

Tesla is likely to spend 3 3-4 billion on Nvidia hardware in 202405.06.24, 11:14 • 20770 views

Jackson noted that investors will start focusing on Nvidia's profit potential in 2025 and 2026. This, in turn, will push Nvidia to a position well above the average forward P/E ratio.

Addition

Shares of Nvidia have already soared 151% since the beginning of the year. For a while, Nvidia was the most valuable company in the world with a market valuation of around $3.3 trillion.

A huge tech ETF is going to buy Nvidia shares for $10 billion19.06.24, 08:58 • 20455 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

