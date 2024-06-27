Nvidia shares will continue to grow 101% from current levels throughout 2024 - hedge fund manager says

By the end of this year, Nvidia shares will reach 2 250 per unit, which is twice the current level. At the same time, Nvidia's projected market capitalization is 6 6 trillion. Writes Business Insider, reports UNN.

Details

The likely "crazy growth" of Nvidia shares by the end of the year explains hedge fund manager Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital. Main aspects:

Nvidia shares will reach 2 250 by the end of the year;

Growth potential of 101% from the current level.

The corresponding likely growth will estimate the company that develops AI chips at 6 6 trillion.

A key factor is that Nvidia shares are still cheap based on current valuations.

Tesla is likely to spend 3 3-4 billion on Nvidia hardware in 2024

Jackson noted that investors will start focusing on Nvidia's profit potential in 2025 and 2026. This, in turn, will push Nvidia to a position well above the average forward P/E ratio.

Addition

Shares of Nvidia have already soared 151% since the beginning of the year. For a while, Nvidia was the most valuable company in the world with a market valuation of around $3.3 trillion.

