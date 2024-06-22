Number of wounded in Kharkiv after Russian attack increased to 52 - prosecutor's office

In Kharkiv, the number of wounded as a result of the Russian strike increased to 52, reports UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

"As of 20: 20, the number of victims increased to 52 people, including 23 men, 26 women and three girls aged 12, 13 and 17 years," the report says.

The prosecutor's office added that three more people were killed.

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.

Zelensky: Russia has sent more than 2,400 strikes to Ukraine since the beginning of June alone, about 700 of them to Kharkiv region