Number of wounded in Kharkiv after Russian attack increased to 52 - prosecutor's office

$41.340.03
45.851.22
uken
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104166 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120497 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189689 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233974 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143555 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369285 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181781 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149645 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197934 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91896 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86751 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104167 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100743 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120497 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1466 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4712 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11870 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13504 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17472 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Number of wounded in Kharkiv after Russian attack increased to 52 - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25297 views

52 people, including 23 men, 26 women and 3 girls aged 12-17 years, were injured and 3 more were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.

Number of wounded in Kharkiv after Russian attack increased to 52 - prosecutor's office

In Kharkiv, the number of wounded as a result of the Russian strike increased to 52, reports UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

"As of 20: 20, the number of victims increased to 52 people, including 23 men, 26 women and three girls aged 12, 13 and 17 years," the report says.

The prosecutor's office added that three more people were killed.

In Kharkiv, the number of wounded as a result of a Russian strike increased to 43 - police22.06.24, 20:13 • 26408 views

Recall

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.

In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.

Zelensky: Russia has sent more than 2,400 cubic meters to Ukraine since the beginning of June alone, about 700 of them to Kharkiv region22.06.24, 19:57 • 24702 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31