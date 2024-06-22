In Kharkiv, the number of wounded as a result of a Russian strike increased to 43 - police

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

In Kharkiv, the number of wounded as a result of a Russian strike increased to 43 - police

Kyiv

 26408 views

As a result of enemy attacks on Kharkiv, three civilians were killed and 43 others were injured, including two minors, as the Russian military used four guided aerial bombs on the city.

In Kharkiv, the number of wounded as a result of a Russian strike increased to 43 - police

Three civilians were killed and 43 others were injured due to enemy attacks on Kharkiv, and law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of Russian war crimes, reports UNN with reference to the Kharkiv region police.

Previously, the Russian military used four UMPB d-30s on the city. three people were killed, 43 were injured, including two minors 

- the message says.

Details

On June 22, at about 15:30, the Russian military launched strikes on Kharkiv. Investigative teams, criminologists and Explosives technicians quickly went to the scene of the events.

A five-story residential building, a public transport stop, shops, cars, and public transport were damaged. Hits on the territory of the ecopark and the enterprise were also recorded. according to preliminary data, three people were killed and 43 others were injured. Among the injured are two children aged 12 and 13. Six citizens, including one man, four women and one child, are in serious condition. 

Zelensky: Russia has sent more than 2,400 cubic meters to Ukraine since the beginning of June alone, about 700 of them to Kharkiv region22.06.24, 19:57 • 24702 views

According to the head of the Investigative Department of the GUNP in the Kharkiv region Sergey Bolvinov, all the victims of the shelling of the Russians are civilians. A woman was killed at a trolleybus stop, a man was walking down the street and was in the epicenter of the explosion. Another deceased person is a security guard of the enterprise.

"It's hard to say how many people there might be under the rubble. A rescue operation is currently underway. We are carefully studying the remains of the building in order to remove parts of the guided aerial bomb, we have information that the Russians hit the UMPB D-30 guided aerial bombs," said Sergey Bolvinov. 

On the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.  

Recall

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.

In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
